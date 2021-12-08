Lithuania successfully tests power link to continental Europe, minister says
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 08-12-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 14:24 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
Lithuania last week successfully tested a coupling of its power grid to the European continental system, Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys said on Wednesday.
Lithuania plans to fully decouple from Russia's electricity grid by 2025, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Energy Department to announce loan from emergency oil reserve Tuesday- source
U.S. Energy Department to announce loan from emergency oil reserve Tuesday- source
UPDATE 1-U.S. Energy Department to announce loan from emergency oil reserve Tuesday- source
Australian energy giant Woodside unveils controversial coastal gas drill plan
US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs