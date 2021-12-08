Left Menu

Lithuania successfully tests power link to continental Europe, minister says

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 08-12-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 14:36 IST
Lithuania successfully tests power link to continental Europe, minister says
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuania last week successfully tested a coupling of its power grid to the European continental system, boosting the country's energy security, Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys said on Wednesday.

Lithuania plans to fully decouple from Russia's electricity grid by 2025, he added. The test took place on Saturday, Lithuania's transmission service operator Litgrid said.

"It can be said that on Sunday the three Baltic countries woke up safer than when they went to bed on Saturday evening," Rokas Masiulis, Litgrid chief executive, told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021