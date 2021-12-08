Left Menu

Denmark lines up first green bond to hit climate goals

They want green investments, which are within the taxonomy, and they get that here," Danske Bank chief analyst Arne Rasmussen told Reuters. The exact volume of the so-called 'twin bond', issued with the same characteristics as the country's conventional 10-year benchmark bond, will be announced later in December.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 14:46 IST
Denmark lines up first green bond to hit climate goals

Denmark will issue its first green bond early next year to help finance its transition towards carbon neutrality and a sustainable economy, the Danish central bank said on Wednesday. Triple-A rated Denmark, which has been at the forefront of the development of wind power, has been looking at ways to fund its green transition, which includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 70% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

Denmark's central bank said the 10-year green bond will be issued on Jan. 19, 2022, with a coupon of 0.00% and a maturity on Nov. 15, 2031, contingent on stable market conditions. "With a green bond, the Danish government offers a product that is in high demand among investors and that can support a broad and well-diversified investor base," deputy central bank governor Signe Krogstrup said in a statement.

The debt, which is earmarked for green investments, would align itself closely to the European Union's sustainable finance taxonomy, a list of economic activities and criteria they must meet to be labelled as sustainable investments. "That is what investors are looking for. They want green investments, which are within the taxonomy, and they get that here," Danske Bank chief analyst Arne Rasmussen told Reuters.

The exact volume of the so-called 'twin bond', issued with the same characteristics as the country's conventional 10-year benchmark bond, will be announced later in December. However, the country's finance ministry said it would cover government expenses of 10-12 billion Danish crowns ($1.52 billion-$1.82 billion) in 2022.

"It's a relatively modest amount, but large enough to be something that interests investors," Rasmussen said. "There is a limited selection of government bonds with a triple-A-rating, I am confident it will become popular."

Denmark's largest commercial pension fund, PFA, which manages more than 600 billion Danish crowns, called Denmark's move "attractive". "It is definitely an investment opportunity we want to take advantage of," PFA's head of sustainable investments, Christian Schubart, told Reuters. The twin bond concept, which Germany also launched last year, means an investor can switch the green bond for the more liquid conventional bond at any time, but not vice-versa. ($1 = 6.5890 Danish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021