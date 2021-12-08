Probe ordered into alleged burying of cattle from UP's Banda in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh

The Banda administration has ordered a probe and sought a report within two days after BJP MLA from Naraini area alleged that over 50 cattle from here were being taken and buried alive in nearby Panna district of Madhya Pradesh.

BJP MLA Rajkaran Kabir on Wednesday told PTI that he himself had dug up the roadside places in the Pahari Khera forest of the MP's Panna district on Monday evening and found seven 'govansh' (cattle) alive.

''While treatment of six was going on there (in MP), one injured cow was brought by me here for treatment,'' the MLA said alleging that over 50 cattle were buried alive there.

He alleged that the Executive Officer (EO) and Sub-Collector (SDM) of Naraini Nagar Panchayat had got the cattle kept in the Gaushala here buried alive.

The MLA said that he has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard, demanding a detailed inquiry into the matter and action against the culprits.

However, Banda District Magistrate Anurag Patel claimed that the cows found in Madhya Pradesh were not from his district. He said a probe has been ordered and he has sought a report within two days from the Chief Development Officer.

Patel said that on Saturday evening 134 cattle were taken from the temporary 'gaushala' located at Motiari Galla Mandi of Naraini Nagar Panchayat here due to some problem and were shifted to other four temporary gaushalas. On Monday, a report of these animals being buried alive in the forest of Madhya Pradesh was published in a newspaper, taking it seriously, the Chief Development Officer was asked to probe the matter. Further action will be taken based on the report, he added.

Meanwhile, national president of Bundelkhand Kisan Union, Vimal Kumar Sharma alleged that cows are being subjected to gross atrocities under the BJP rule. If immediate action is not taken in the case of cattle buried alive, then there will be agitation, he said.

