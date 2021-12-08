Price of vegetables

: Following are vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC). Rates per quintal: Cauliflower 1,000-5,500; Brinjal 400-7,000; Tomato 400-10,500; Bitter Gourd 3,000-6,000; Bottle Gourd 2,500-8,200: Ash Gourd 1,200-2,000: Green Chilli 200-5,720; Banana Green 1,000-3,600; Beans 400-,8100; Green Ginger 900-5,000; Carrot 1,500-7,000; Cabbage 1,200-5,000; Ladies Finger 250-7,000; Snake Gourd 2,800-5,400; Beetroot 1,000-5,900; Cucumber 400-4,167; Ridge Gourd 2,400-7,800; Radish 1,000-6,500; Capsicum 300-9,000; Drumstick 2,300-25,000; Sweet Pumpkin 400-1,600; Knoll Khol 1,415-11,000; Lime 100-5,400.

