Europe needs to end energy dependency on Russia, says UK foreign minister

British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday Europe would become increasingly hooked on Russian gas if Moscow got its way and it was time for countries to end that dependency. "The EU (European Union) relies on Russia for over 40% of its gas, and with some countries Russia has a complete monopoly of supply. If Russia gets its way, Europe will be increasingly hooked on its gas," Truss told the Chatham House think tank.

"We have to end this strategic dependency," she said, adding she would meet her Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday to strengthen their ties and repeat the message that any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be a mistake.

