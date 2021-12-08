Left Menu

Europe needs to end energy dependency on Russia, says UK foreign minister

British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday Europe would become increasingly hooked on Russian gas if Moscow got its way and it was time for countries to end that dependency.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 15:57 IST
Europe needs to end energy dependency on Russia, says UK foreign minister
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday Europe would become increasingly hooked on Russian gas if Moscow got its way and it was time for countries to end that dependency. "The EU (European Union) relies on Russia for over 40% of its gas, and with some countries Russia has a complete monopoly of supply. If Russia gets its way, Europe will be increasingly hooked on its gas," Truss told the Chatham House think tank.

"We have to end this strategic dependency," she said, adding she would meet her Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday to strengthen their ties and repeat the message that any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be a mistake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021