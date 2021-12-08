Russia hopes Nord Stream 2 will receive certification this spring - RIA

Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it hoped that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would receive its certification in the spring so it can begin to operate, RIA news agency reported. The newly built pipeline under the Baltic Sea is awaiting approval by a German regulator and the United States has warned the West could use it as leverage in a standoff with Russia over Ukraine.

"If (Russian President) Vladimir Putin wants to see gas flow through that pipeline, he may not want to take the risk of invading Ukraine," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.