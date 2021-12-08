CPGRAMS integrated with several other Grievance portals: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said thatthe government has engaged Common Service Centre (CSC) to make CPGRAMS more inclusive and accessible for all including differently-abled citizens.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, the Minister said, Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) is a continuously evolving platform which strives to add new features as per latest available technology to make it more efficient and user-friendly for all.

DrJitendra Singh informed that a total of 1, 28, 74,337 grievances have been filed under CPGRAMS platforms in last 10 years of which 1, 19, 90,434 have been disposed of. Similarly, a total of 67677 appeals were filled in CPGRAMS since introduction of appeal facility in CPGRAMS in January 2021.

The Minister informed that CPGRAMS have been integrated with several other Grievance portals. PMO PG portal, President Secretariat PG portal, Cabinet Secretariat PG portal and Grievance portals of Department of Pension and pensioners Welfare, Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises and Securities and Exchange Board of India are integrated with CPGRAMS at the backend. CPGRAMS has also linked through the web API with the Grievance Portals of the States of Assam, Bihar, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

(With Inputs from PIB)