Defence Minister Rajasthan Singh left from Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat's residence on Wednesday in the national capital amid reports that the helicopter carrying the CDS met with an accident earlier today near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 17:01 IST
Army chopper crash: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves from CDS Rawat's residence
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves from the residence of CDS Bipin Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajasthan Singh left from Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat's residence on Wednesday in the national capital amid reports that the helicopter carrying the CDS met with an accident earlier today near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. According to the sources, Defence Minister is monitoring the situation following the crash of the IAF chopper.

"A meeting of senior Defence Ministry officials is underway. Singh has briefed the PM about the crash," said sources. The Indian Air Force confirmed that General Rawat was on- board an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter that crashed earlier today near Coonoor.

The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident. "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," tweeted IAF.

According to sources, along with CDS Rawat, his staff and some family members were also on-board the chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. Search and rescue operations are underway, said sources.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

