Iran nuclear talks to resume on Thursday, EU says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-12-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 17:29 IST
Talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume on Thursday in Vienna, a senior European Union official said.

"The 7th round talks will continue tomorrow Thursday in Vienna after consultations in and among capitals," Enrique Mora, who is chairing the talks, said on Twitter. "A Joint Commission and a number of bilateral and multilateral contacts will take place."

France's foreign minister had said on Wednesday the talks were likely to continue, although he added that he feared Iran was playing for time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

