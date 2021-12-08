Left Menu

Over 93 pc of villages in country have mobile broadband coverage: Chauhan

Over 93 per cent of villages in the country now have mobile broadband coverage through 3G and 4G technologies, according to information shared by Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan in Parliament on Wednesday. Broadband access is provided in the country through mobile wireless 3G and 4G technologies and fixed wireline connections by telecom operators in a phased manner, the minister stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Over 93 per cent of villages in the country now have mobile broadband coverage through 3G and 4G technologies, according to information shared by Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan in Parliament on Wednesday. The minister in a separate reply on rural broadband project also informed that more than 1.66 lakh gram panchayats have also been made service-ready as of November 1. ''As per data provided by TSPs (telecom service providers) and field units of Department of Telecommunications as on December 2020, it is estimated that out of 5,97,618 inhabited census villages (as per Census 2011) in the country, a total number of 5,58,537 villages have been connected with mobile broadband through 3G/4G mobile technologies,'' Chauhan said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. Broadband access is provided in the country through mobile wireless 3G and 4G technologies and fixed wireline connections by telecom operators in a phased manner, the minister stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

