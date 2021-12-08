Left Menu

J-K: Three terrorists neutralized in Shopian encounter, search operation underway

With the neutralization of two more unidentified terrorists on Wednesday, a total of three terrorists have been killed so far in the encounter in the Check Cholan area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir in the morning.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:13 IST
J-K: Three terrorists neutralized in Shopian encounter, search operation underway
Visuals deferred by unspecified time. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the neutralization of two more unidentified terrorists on Wednesday, a total of three terrorists have been killed so far in the encounter in the Check Cholan area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir in the morning. "Two more unidentified terrorists neutralized in Shopian encounter. Total three terrorists neutralized so far; Search operation underway," informed Kashmir Zone Police.

The first terrorist was killed earlier in the day. "#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police today.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Check Cholan area of Shopian early this morning. "Encounter has started at Check Cholan area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police today.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021