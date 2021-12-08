Cabinet approves Ken-Betwa river interlinking project; to cost Rs 44,605 crore

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the funding and implementation of the Ken-Betwa inter-linking of rivers project. The total cost of the Ken-Betwa link project has been assessed at Rs 44,605 crore at 2020-21 price levels and it will be completed in eight years. It will generate 103 MW hydropower and 27 MW solar power.

An official release said the union cabinet has approved central support of Rs 39,317 crore for the project, covering a grant of Rs 36,290 crore and a loan of Rs 3,027 crore. It said the project will pave the way for more interlinking of river projects in India and "also showcase to the world our ingenuity and vision".

This project involves the transfer of water from Ken to the Betwa river through the construction of Daudhan Dam and a canal linking the two rivers, the Lower Orr Project, Kotha Barrage and Bina Complex Multipurpose Project. "The project will provide annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh hectares, drinking water supply to a population of about 62 lakh and also generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW solar power. The project is proposed to be implemented in eight years with state of the art technology," the releases said.

It said the project will be of immense benefit to the water-starved Bundelkhand region, spread across the states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The project will provide enormous benefits to the districts of Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Shivpuri and Raisen of Madhya Pradesh and Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur of Uttar Pradesh.

The project is expected to boost socio-economic prosperity in the backward Bundelkhand region on account of increased agricultural activities and employment generation. It would also help in arresting distress migration from this region. "This project also comprehensively provides for environment management and safeguards. For this purpose, a comprehensive landscape management plan is under finalization by the Wildlife Institute of India," the release said.

An agreement was signed on March 22 this year between the Union Minister of Jal Shakti and the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to implement the first major centrally-driven river interlinking project in the country. "This agreement heralds the beginning of inter- state cooperation to implement the vision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to carry water from areas that have surpluses to drought-prone and water deficit areas, through the interlinking of rivers," the release said. (ANI)

