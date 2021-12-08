Left Menu

Winter Session of UP Legislative Assembly convened from December 15

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:51 IST
The Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has been convened from December 15, the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat said here on Wednesday.

The fourth session of the year has been convened by Governor Anandiben Patel on December 15 at 11 am, it said.

This would be the last session of the 17th Assembly before the states goes into election early next year.

The government may present demands for vote on account during this session for various ambitious projects.

