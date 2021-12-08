INA market becomes first 'clean and fresh fruit and vegetable market' in Delhi

Delhi's INA fruit and vegetable market becomes the first market to be certified as the 'clean and fresh fruit and vegetable market' in the national capital by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), said an official statement.

The FSSAI 'Clean and Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Market' aims to revolutionise fruit and vegetable markets by promoting availability of safe and hygienic fruits and vegetables to consumers.

''INA fruit and vegetable market is the first market to be certified ''clean and fresh fruit and vegetable market'' by @fssaiindia as the hard work of FSD team South East bore fruit. @LtGovDelhi @MoHFW_INDIA @CMODelhi @SaJa_Office @DelhiDfw @msisodia @KumarBibhav @vinodtweets007,'' tweeted the Delhi government's Food Safety department on Tuesday.

To get the certification, a pre-audit of the market was carried out wherein the food business operators (FBO) of INA Fruit and Vegetable Market were jointly inspected by the state regulatory authority and FSSAI empanelled auditing agency, it said in a statement.

''As per the Initiative obtaining of Registration Certificate/Licence issued under FSS Act is an important requirement. The FBOs applied on-line for grant of Registration Certificate/ Licence and thereafter the Department of Food Safety, Govt. of NCT of Delhi has issued the on-line Registration Certificates/Licences as per office procedure.Final Audit of the Market was carried out by FSSAI empanelled Auditing Agency,'' it added.

The state food safety department here claimed of working tirelessly on other FSSAI Initiatives as well, including the 'Eat Right Campus' (ERC) and 'Blissful and Hygienic Offering to God' (BHOG).

