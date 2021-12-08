Left Menu

His four decades of selfless service was marked by exceptional gallantry, heroism: President condoles General Rawat's demise

Condoling the demise of General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday termed the former "one of the nation's bravest sons" and said that General Rawat's four decades of selfless service to the armed forces was marked by "exceptional gallantry and heroism."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 19:15 IST
His four decades of selfless service was marked by exceptional gallantry, heroism: President condoles General Rawat's demise
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Condoling the demise of General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday termed the former "one of the nation's bravest sons" and said that General Rawat's four decades of selfless service to the armed forces was marked by "exceptional gallantry and heroism." Bipin Rawat died after a military helicopter crashed in Conoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday."I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family," tweeted Kovind.

President Kovind further added, "It's deeply painful for me to learn of the loss of lives in the chopper crash. I join my fellow citizens in paying tributes to each of those who died while performing their duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families." The Indian Air Force today informed that General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter were killed after the aircraft crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," the Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted. The helicopter crashed around noon shortly after it took off from the Air Force base in Sulur, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills. The General was heading to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today.

The Indian Air Force has issued a list of names of General Rawat's staff who were on-board the crashed chopper. These include Brigadier LS Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/NK Vivek Kumar, L/NK B Sai Teja, and Hav Satpal are among those on board the aircraft. The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021