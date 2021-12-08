Cabinet approves continuation of PM Awaas Yojana – Gramin beyond March 2021 

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today has approved the proposal of the Department of Rural Development for continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) beyond March 2021 wherein financial assistance is to be provided for the construction of the remaining 155.75 lakh houses, as on 31st March, 2021 under the scheme within total target of 2.95 crore houses.

The details of the approval given by the Cabinet are as follows:

Continuation of PMAY-G beyond March 2021 till March 2024 as per the existing norms to complete remaining houses within a cumulative target of 2.95 crore houses.

The total financial implication for construction of the remaining 155.75 lakh houses is Rs. 2,17,257 crore (Central Share Rs.1,25,106 crore and State Share Rs.73,475 crores) for achieving cumulative targets of 2.95 crore houses in rural areas under the PMAY-G and an additional requirement of Rs.18,676 Crore towards the interest repayment to NABARD.

The phasing out of EBR and provision of entire scheme funding through Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) shall be decided in consultation with the Ministry of Finance.

Release of additional ₹45 lakh administrative funds annually from the Central share of Administrative funds (0.3% out of total Administrative fund of 2%) to each smaller State viz. Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, the NE States except for Assam and Tripura and all UTs except J&K over and above 1.70 % administrative funds released to said States/UTs.

Continuation of Program Management Unit (PMU) and National Technical Support Agency (NTSA) till FY 2023-24.

Benefits:

The continuation of scheme till March 2024 ensures that the remaining 155.75 lakh households within overall target of 2.95 crore houses under PMAY-G would be provided assistance for construction of Pucca houses with basic amenities to achieve the objective of "Housing for All" in rural areas.

As on 29th November, 2021, 1.65 crore PMAY-G houses have been constructed out of the total target of 2.95 crore. It is estimated that 2.02 crore houses, which is almost equal to SECC 2011 database based Permanent Wait List will be completed by the deadline of 15th August, 2022. Therefore, to achieve the total target of 2.95 crore houses, the scheme need to be continued till March, 2024.

(With Inputs from PIB)