Left Menu

Punjab Governor expresses grief over demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, 12 others in helicopter crash

The Punjab Governor and the Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit expressed his grief over the unfortunate demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other personnel of Armed Forces in a tragic helicopter crash in upper Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 08-12-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 20:47 IST
Punjab Governor expresses grief over demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, 12 others in helicopter crash
Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Governor and the Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit expressed his grief over the unfortunate demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other personnel of Armed Forces in a tragic helicopter crash in upper Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon.

Purohit prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace. In his condolence message, he said, "The news of the passing away of Gen Rawat is extremely shocking and painful; he was an extremely intelligent, motivated, and dedicated officer. The unfortunate demise of Gen Rawat, highly awarded for gallantry and distinguished service is a national loss."

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and colleagues of the deceased. "My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the defence personnel who lost their lives today in the tragic accident," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021