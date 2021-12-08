J-K: 3 LeT-TRF terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

All the three terrorists killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Check Cholan area of Shopian were categorized terrorists and linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF), said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday. The police further said that the terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Check Cholan area of Shopian early this morning. "Encounter has started at Check Cholan area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police today. (ANI)

