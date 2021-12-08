Olympics-IOC welcomes support for Olympic teams despite diplomatic boycott
- Country:
- Switzerland
The International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday it welcomed governments' support for their national Olympic teams for the Beijing 2022 winter Olympics despite some countries announcing a diplomatic boycott over China's human rights record.
"The IOC has always been concerned with the participation of the athletes in the Olympic Games," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a video news conference. "We welcome the support for their Olympic teams all these governments have been emphasising."
"This is giving the athletes certainty and this is what the IOC is about."
