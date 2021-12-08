Left Menu

Cremation of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife to be held on Friday at Delhi Cantt

The cremation of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife is planned to be done on Friday in Delhi Cantonment, informed sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:53 IST
Cremation of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife to be held on Friday at Delhi Cantt
CDS General Bipin Rawat . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The cremation of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife is planned to be done on Friday in Delhi Cantonment, informed sources. Their mortal remains are expected to arrive in the national capital in a military plane by tomorrow evening, the sources said.

The bodies would be brought to his house on Friday and people would be allowed to pay last respect from 11 am to 2 pm, followed by a funeral procession which will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. General Rawat, his wife, and 11 other personnel of the Armed Forces died after a military helicopter crashed in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said today.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," tweeted IAF. Gen Rawat, India's first CDS was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed near Coonor in the Nilgiris district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021