Karnataka govt to sign MoU with NSE Academy to impart financial awareness

Karnataka Higher Education Council will be signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Academy to provide financial awareness for the holistic well-being of college students.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-12-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 23:04 IST
Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Higher Education Council will be signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Academy to provide financial awareness for the holistic well-being of college students. Informing of the decision, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr. CN Ashwatha Narayana, in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, said, "The state government is having an open mind about this program. This will enable to provide financial awareness and scientific knowledge about entrepreneurship to students."

"This will impart knowledge to students on economic policies, fin-tech, capital market, central banks among other subjects. Further, this will include the exchange of knowledge between students and faculties of colleges across the state," he added. The NSE Academy has already introduced this program in seven states of the country and about 70 lakh students have been trained. Lakhs of students in the state will benefit if this is introduced in the state, he told. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

