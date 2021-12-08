Left Menu

Three people killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam

At least three people were killed in an accident at Chevuru village in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

ANI | Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-12-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 23:29 IST
Three people killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam
A visual from the incident. (Photo.ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least three people were killed in an accident at Chevuru village in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Speaking to the ANI, Sub Inspector of Police, K. Mallikharjuna said, "The driver P. Purushotham, (24) and car owner Agnihotram Srinivasa Chary (58), and his wife Rajeswari (55) were killed in this accident."

The police added, "The car driver hit a lorry which was parked on the national highway. Police suspected that driver drove the car in drowsiness, which might be the cause of the accident. All these three persons were coming from Tirupati in Chittoor to Ongole in Prakasam district to attend a religious programme of Ayyappa." Police further said that the bodies of the three deceased were shifted to the nearby government hospital and after completing the post-mortem, police would hand them over to their respective families. (ANI)

