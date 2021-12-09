Annual meeting of five Attorneys-General held

Left Menu

Updated: 09-12-2021
Though it is the second time the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the Quintet from meeting in person, Attorneys-General were able to meet virtually to progress this important work. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The annual meeting of the five Attorneys-General from New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States was held this year by video conference on December 2/3 2021

Though it is the second time the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the Quintet from meeting in person, Attorneys-General were able to meet virtually to progress this important work.

The meeting, chaired by the Hon David Parker from New Zealand, brought together the Hon Michaelia Cash (Australia), the Hon David Lametti (Canada), the Hon Suella Braverman QC MP (England and Wales), and the Hon Merrick Garland (the United States of America) to discuss and share information about complex legal issues, in which they have a mutual interest.

"Working closely with our international partners is essential as we face common challenges and strive to keep our citizens safe," David Parker said.

The Attorney-General discussed their respective institutions' responses to the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, ways to enhance cooperation to address foreign influence and foreign interference in democratic processes, and the approaches each country takes in seeking to prevent terrorist acts.

The text of the Quintet Communiqué, jointly issued at the conclusion of the meeting, is attached.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

