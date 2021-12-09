Left Menu

Inter-ministerial panel reviews strategy to buy lithium mines overseas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 13:50 IST
Inter-ministerial panel reviews strategy to buy lithium mines overseas
  • Country:
  • India

An inter-ministerial meeting, chaired by power minister R K Singh, discussed the PLI scheme on Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Storage, and also reviewed the strategy for acquiring lithium mines abroad.

According to a statement, officials from Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Heavy industries, Ministry of External Affairs, Niti Aayog and senior officials from Power Ministry were present in the meeting.

The minister took an update on status of bids on production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme by Ministry of Heavy Industries and directed to expedite the PLI bid processes, it stated.

He further discussed the availability of lithium reserves in the world. He reviewed the probable locations where India can explore lithium mines.

''The process and mechanism acquiring mines varies in different countries and we need to prepare accordingly'', he added.

The minister brought attention that India is a huge country in terms of energy requirements and hence our requirement for battery storage is also huge, and is estimated as 120 GWh by 2030, to support our 500 GW renewable capacity addition.

He further discussed future prospects and long term planning in view of our RE (renewable energy) targets.

India has a target of having 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022 which would be further scaled up to 500 GW by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021