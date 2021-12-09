European shares rebound as vaccine reassurances lift sentiment
Deutsche Bank dropped 1.6% after a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. Justice Department said the bank failed to tell prosecutors about an internal complaint in its asset-management arm's sustainable investing business. The personal & household goods and healthcare sectors led morning gains, while oil stocks fell as Finnish oil company Neste dropped 4.3% after the resignation of its chief executive officer.
The personal & household goods and healthcare sectors led morning gains, while oil stocks fell as Finnish oil company Neste dropped 4.3% after the resignation of its chief executive officer. Shares of French fashion group SMCP lost 2% after an ownership battle heated up as major shareholders claimed a 16% stake in the firm had been illegally transferred to an offshore account.
L'Oreal gained 1.9% after agreeing to acquire California-based Skincare brand Youth To The People, while Rolls-Royce fell 2.4% after an earnings update.
