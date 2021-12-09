European shares rebound as vaccine reassurances lift sentiment

European shares ticked up on Thursday as positive comments from vaccine makers allayed some fears around the Omicron variant, while Deutsche Bank slipped on a report that it might have violated a criminal settlement.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, as of 0822 GMT, after posting a 0.6% dip in the previous session. Deutsche Bank dropped 1.6% after a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. Justice Department said the bank failed to tell prosecutors about an internal complaint in its asset-management arm's sustainable investing business.

The personal & household goods and healthcare sectors led morning gains, while oil stocks fell as Finnish oil company Neste dropped 4.3% after the resignation of its chief executive officer. Shares of French fashion group SMCP lost 2% after an ownership battle heated up as major shareholders claimed a 16% stake in the firm had been illegally transferred to an offshore account.

L'Oreal gained 1.9% after agreeing to acquire California-based Skincare brand Youth To The People, while Rolls-Royce fell 2.4% after an earnings update.

