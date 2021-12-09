BGE-COMML-VEGETABLES

Left Menu

09-12-2021
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Following are Thursday's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 1000-6000, Brinjal 450-7000, Tomato 400-10500, Bitter Gourd 3000-6000, Bottle Gourd 2300-6000, Ash Gourd 1200-2000, Green Chilly 180-5800, Banana green 1000-3600, Beans 400-8000, Green Ginger 900-5000, Carrot 1500-7000, Cabbage 1200-5000, Ladies Finger 250-6400, Snakeguard 3000-5500, Beetroot 1000-6000, Cucumber 700-4167, Ridge Gourd 2000-7800, Radish 1000-7000, Capsicum 350-9100, Drumstick 1800-30000, Sweet Pumpkin 400-1600, Knoll Khol 1415-10000, Lime 100-5400.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

