Left Menu

Govt remains resolute in addressing unemployment

Statistics South Africa’s recent QLFS results released last week showed a 0.5 percentage point increase in the unemployment rate from 34.4% in the second quarter to 34.9% in the third quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-12-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 15:40 IST
Govt remains resolute in addressing unemployment
He said Cabinet remained committed to working with all sectors to address the triple challenge of unemployment, poverty and inequality. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Cabinet says government remains resolute in addressing unemployment as one of the major challenges facing the country.

This was the position of Cabinet, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, told reporters during a post Cabinet meeting briefing on Thursday

Statistics South Africa's recent QLFS results released last week showed a 0.5 percentage point increase in the unemployment rate from 34.4% in the second quarter to 34.9% in the third quarter.

This statistics, he said, were "disturbing".

"Government continues in its target-driven work to restore business confidence by addressing the structural constraints to economic growth, job creation and poverty eradication.

"Through specific interventions such as large investments in infrastructure, it is working to support structural transformation, economic growth and job creation."

Through the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, he said government continues to support local production, including the revival of South Africa's manufacturing industry.

"The annual South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC) continues to attract potential investors. Since its first inaugural conference in 2018, the SAIC has so far secured more than R770 billion in investment commitments across a wide range of economic sectors," he said.

He said Cabinet remained committed to working with all sectors to address the triple challenge of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

"Government will do whatever is possible to create a conducive environment for investment in the country. It will also drive economic transformation to enable greater economic opportunities to the previously disadvantaged groups," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021