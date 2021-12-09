Govt remains resolute in addressing unemployment
Statistics South Africa’s recent QLFS results released last week showed a 0.5 percentage point increase in the unemployment rate from 34.4% in the second quarter to 34.9% in the third quarter.
Cabinet says government remains resolute in addressing unemployment as one of the major challenges facing the country.
This was the position of Cabinet, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, told reporters during a post Cabinet meeting briefing on Thursday
This statistics, he said, were "disturbing".
"Government continues in its target-driven work to restore business confidence by addressing the structural constraints to economic growth, job creation and poverty eradication.
"Through specific interventions such as large investments in infrastructure, it is working to support structural transformation, economic growth and job creation."
Through the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, he said government continues to support local production, including the revival of South Africa's manufacturing industry.
"The annual South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC) continues to attract potential investors. Since its first inaugural conference in 2018, the SAIC has so far secured more than R770 billion in investment commitments across a wide range of economic sectors," he said.
He said Cabinet remained committed to working with all sectors to address the triple challenge of unemployment, poverty and inequality.
"Government will do whatever is possible to create a conducive environment for investment in the country. It will also drive economic transformation to enable greater economic opportunities to the previously disadvantaged groups," he said.
