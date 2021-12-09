Left Menu

Happy that farmer brothers returning home satisfied, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan

Now we can talk about our issues and the work done by the BJP government both at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, he said.Besides Punjab and Haryana, the ripples of farmers agitation were felt most in the Jat-dominated western Uttar Pradesh with the agrarian community there lending its support to the protest.

Welcoming the farmer unions' decision to suspend their protest, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Thursday said it will allow the BJP to set its agenda for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls around the works done by the party's governments both at the Centre and the state.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Thursday announced the suspension of the farmers' protest. Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chudani, however, warned that if their demands are not fulfilled till January 15, they can take a call on resuming the protest.

Balyan, the BJP's prominent Jat face from western Uttar Pradesh, said the party's situation will further improve as the farmers are returning home ''satisfied with the actions of the Narendra Modi government''.

''It is a matter of happiness not only for me but for all of us and that they (farmers) are going home satisfied with the actions of the government,'' Balyan told reporters outside Parliament.

Asked if the Centre's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws was influenced by poll considerations, Balyan said political parties are always concerned about polls, but what is more important is that ''our farmer brothers are returning home satisfied''.

''The BJP was in a good position and it will improve now. People in villages used to ask us about the farmers' agitation. Now we can talk about our issues and the work done by the BJP government both at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

Besides Punjab and Haryana, the ripples of farmers' agitation were felt most in the Jat-dominated western Uttar Pradesh with the agrarian community there lending its support to the protest.

