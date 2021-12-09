Left Menu

Talks to salvage Iran nuclear deal resume in Vienna, Russian envoy says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 09-12-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 16:56 IST
Talks to salvage Iran nuclear deal resume in Vienna, Russian envoy says
  • Country:
  • Austria

Talks to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal formally resumed on Thursday, with a meeting of the remaining parties to the deal, which do not include the United States, Russia's top envoy to the talks said on Twitter.

"The #JCPOA participants now hold an official meeting of the Joint Commission," Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted, using the deal's full name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The talks are indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, though top U.S. envoy Rob Malley will not arrive until this weekend https://www.reuters.com/article/iran-nuclear-usa/u-s-envoy-malley-to-return-to-vienna-for-resumed-iran-nuclear-talks-over-weekend-state-dept-idUSW1N2RW02Z.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021