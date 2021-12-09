State Capture Commission report to be submitted to President

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture is expected to submit its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 1 January 2022.

Addressing the media during a post Cabinet briefing, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said Cabinet anticipates that in addition to exposing the perpetrators of corruption, the report would also provide proposals to strengthen they country's systems to prevent corruption.

South Africa on Thursday joined the rest of the world in commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day under the theme "Corruption-free future starts today, it starts with me".

The United Nations theme for the 2021 International Anti-Corruption Day is: "Your right, your role: Say no to corruption".

Gungubele said corruption, whether large or small, remained one of the greatest challenges facing the country and holds back economic growth and social development.

"Cabinet remains encouraged that the justice system continues to take decisive steps to bring those who were found to have been involved in acts of corruption to account."

As part of government's ongoing fight against corruption, he said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) had instituted a number of cases in the High Court and Special Tribunal, and the following are pending as at 31 March 2021.

This included:

56 Cases in the High Court which involves contracts in the amount of R62 billion;

64 Cases in the Special Tribunal which involves contracts in the amount of R6.99 billion. The amounts or values are the contractual amounts which were irregularly and unlawfully awarded by the state institutions and which form the subject of the litigation by the SIU.

In the financial year 2021/2022, the SIU has already frozen pension benefits of former civil servants, bank accounts and assets of individuals and business amounting to more than R43 billion.

The President has signed a total of 9 SIU Proclamations in the financial year under review.

He said Cabinet in its meeting reiterated that the success of government's fight against corruption depended on the involvement of all people in South Africa.

"If you see something, say something; report corruption by dialling the National Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 701 701.

"Cabinet reaffirmed its commitment to protect whistle-blowers, and applauded the bravery of honest public servants who expose fraud and corruption, at times at the risk of their livelihoods and lives," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)