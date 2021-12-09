No vendor authorised by MNRE for rooftop solar, pay only rates decided by discoms: Advisory

The new and renewable energy ministry on Thursday clarified that no vendor authorised by it for installation of rooftop solar and also advised the consumers to pay only rates decided by power distribution utilities or discoms.

The clarification came after it found that some vendors are claiming that they are authorised by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) to install rooftop solar under Grid-connected Rooftop Solar Scheme (Phase-II). The discoms empanel vendors through the bidding process and also decide rates for setting up rooftop solar plants. Under the scheme, the ministry is providing 40 per cent subsidy for the first 3 kW and 20 per cent subsidy beyond 3 kW and up to 10 kW. The scheme is being implemented in the states by local Electricity Distribution Companies (discoms).

''It has been brought to the notice of the Ministry that some rooftop solar companies/vendors are setting up rooftop solar plants by claiming that they are authorised vendors by the Ministry.

“It is clarified that no vendor has been authorised by the Ministry. This scheme is being implemented in the state only by DISCOMs. The DISCOMs have empanelled vendors through the bidding process and have decided rates for setting up a rooftop solar plant,'' the MNRE said in the statement.

The MNRE explained that almost all the discoms have issued online processes for this purpose. Residential consumers willing to set up a rooftop solar plant under the MNRE scheme can apply online and get rooftop solar plants installed by listed vendors. For this, they have to pay the cost of the rooftop solar plant by reducing the subsidy amount given by the ministry as per the prescribed rate to the vendor. The process of which is given on the online portal of the discoms, it stated. The subsidy amount will be provided to the vendors by the ministry through the discoms. Domestic consumers are informed that to get the benefit of subsidy under the scheme of the ministry, they should install rooftop solar plants only from the empanelled vendors of the Discoms, following due process of approval by discoms, it stated.

The solar panels and other equipment to be installed by the empanelled vendors shall be as per the standard and specifications of the ministry and also includes five-year maintenance of the rooftop solar plant by the vendor, the ministry added.

It has also been brought to the notice of the ministry that some vendors are charging more price than the rates decided by discoms from domestic consumers, which is incorrect, it noted.

Consumers are advised to pay only according to the rates decided by discoms. They have been instructed to identify and punish such vendors, it said.

