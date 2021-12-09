Left Menu

Coordinator of Iran nuclear talks sees 'renewed sense of purpose' by all

Updated: 09-12-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 18:25 IST
Coordinator of Iran nuclear talks sees 'renewed sense of purpose' by all
The coordinator of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal said on Thursday as negotiations resumed that he saw renewed will on all sides including Iran to reach an agreement but that would now be tested as envoys go into details in the days ahead.

"What I felt this morning was from ... all delegations a renewed sense of purpose in the need to work and to reach an agreement on bringing the JCPOA back to life," the European Union's Enrique Mora told reporters after the remaining parties to the deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, met.

