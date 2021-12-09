Left Menu

UNHCR shocked as three staff members wounded in DR Congo attack

Bullets struck a vehicle of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and three staff members were wounded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 09-12-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 19:44 IST
UNHCR shocked as three staff members wounded in DR Congo attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Unidentified attackers opened fire on a UN convoy that was traveling in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo on Wednesday. The convoy was being escorted by the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO). Bullets struck a vehicle of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and three staff members were wounded. The attack took place in Mambassa locality, Lubero territory, North Kivu province.

The three UNHCR personnel received emergency medical assistance at the scene. They were then brought to safety by the escort. They have since been transported to hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The injured personnel was traveling in a clearly marked UNHCR vehicle. The team was returning to the city of Beni from the town of Kirumba, in south Lubero territory, after distributing aid to people already displaced from their homes by violence and to vulnerable families from the host community.

UNHCR is shocked and outraged by the attack and calls in the strongest terms for respect for international humanitarian and human rights law to protect civilians and humanitarian workers from violence and to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice immediately.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021