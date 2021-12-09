Left Menu

In Brazil, forest bridge offers hope for threatened golden monkey

"Scientists have shown that the population living there would be completely isolated from the other side of the road and that would create a real problem in terms of conservation," said Luis Paulo Marques Ferraz, executive director of the metapopulation project that works to protect the numbers of golden lion tamarins. "Genetically that population would be isolated and that is really bad.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 19:40 IST
In Brazil, forest bridge offers hope for threatened golden monkey

Concerned by a recent drop in population numbers of the threatened golden lion tamarin, conservationists in Rio de Janeiro state have built a bridge across a busy highway to help the monkeys circulate over a wider forested area.

The Atlantic Forest of Rio de Janeiro state is the only place in the world where the golden lion tamarin still exists in the wild. Conservation efforts over the past few decades managed to increase their number, bringing the species back from the brink of extinction. But an outbreak of yellow fever in 2018 wiped out 32% of the population. Today there are an estimated 2,500 golden lion tamarins in the wild.

The conservationists were particularly fearful for a group of monkeys that had become isolated due to a highway. "Scientists have shown that the population living there would be completely isolated from the other side of the road and that would create a real problem in terms of conservation," said Luis Paulo Marques Ferraz, executive director of the metapopulation project that works to protect the numbers of golden lion tamarins.

"Genetically that population would be isolated and that is really bad. We need a large forest protected and connected," he said. The bridge, built last year, has been planted with trees, shrubs and plants in the hope of making a natural corridor attractive to the primates. The vegetation is still young and will take time to grow to a size usable for the monkeys.

Ferraz said that a population of 2,000 golden lion tamarins should have at least 25,000 hectares of forest. But the forest is fractured, cut up by pastures and roads and towns. The golden lion tamarin has lost about 95% of its original habitat in Brazil, conservation groups estimate. "That's why this bridge here was so strategic and important for the conservation program," Ferraz said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021