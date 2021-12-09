Left Menu

Karnataka reports 373 fresh COVID19 cases, 4 deaths

A total of 373 COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka, informed the state health department on Thursday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-12-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 20:16 IST
A total of 373 COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka, informed the state health department on Thursday. As per the health bulletin, four people have succumbed to the virus. By this, the total death toll mounted to 38,253.

There are 7,332 active cases in the state.As many as 292 people have been recovered from the virus, total recoveries mounted to 29,53,857. The positivity rate stands at 0.31 per cent. The case fatality rate is 1.07 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

