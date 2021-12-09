Sikkim Raj Bhavan premises to be open for public viewing from January 1

The premises of Sikkim Raj Bhavan will be thrown open for public viewing from January 1 next year, Governor Ganga Prasad said on Thursday.

In an interaction with reporters, he said that the Raj Bhavan of Sikkim has a long history and people have the right to experience the essence of rich heritage, biodiversity and splendour of the complex.

The Raj Bhavan will be open for public viewing from January 1, 2022 so that they could explore the grandeur and architectural beauty of the premises, Prasad said.

He informed that the Raj Bhavan complex houses the statues of freedom fighters like Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel along with a 70-ft flag mast hoisting the National flag, medicinal plants farm and scenic beauty of the premises for visitors to appreciate. Arrangements for security measures in restricted areas and discussions over future prospects for the entertainment of the visitors are underway in coordination with concerned departments, the Governor said. The Raj Bhavan will be open for public viewing from January 1, 2022, between 10 am to 12 pm in the morning and between 2 pm to 4 pm in the evening.

There will be no entry fee for visit to the Raj Bhavan complex.

The Governor also announced a major reduction in the present protocol system for him.

He said that the practice of District Magistrates/Sub Divisional Magistrates and Superintendent of Police/Sub Divisional Police Officers accompanying the VIP convoy of the Governor has subsequently been discontinued forthwith in view of such a protocol having a bearing on the day to day functioning of the concerned officials thus causing inconvenience to the general public.

He said that the instructions have also been issued for the reduction in the number of vehicles in his convoy in order to avoid any kind of disturbance to public movement and traffic during his travel. Accordingly, the number of vehicles in the VIP carcade of the Governor will come down by 4-5 vehicles.

He said that this will not only reduce the unnecessary burden on the state exchequer by minimising fuel consumption but also aid in air pollution control.

The Governor urged the concerned the Magistrates and Police personnel to save their time for the service and welfare of the general public and adhere to the protocol adjustment and be present at the venue of any event as per standard protocol.

