Left Menu

Sikkim Raj Bhavan premises to be open for public viewing from January 1

Accordingly, the number of vehicles in the VIP carcade of the Governor will come down by 4-5 vehicles.He said that this will not only reduce the unnecessary burden on the state exchequer by minimising fuel consumption but also aid in air pollution control.The Governor urged the concerned the Magistrates and Police personnel to save their time for the service and welfare of the general public and adhere to the protocol adjustment and be present at the venue of any event as per standard protocol.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 09-12-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 20:17 IST
Sikkim Raj Bhavan premises to be open for public viewing from January 1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The premises of Sikkim Raj Bhavan will be thrown open for public viewing from January 1 next year, Governor Ganga Prasad said on Thursday.

In an interaction with reporters, he said that the Raj Bhavan of Sikkim has a long history and people have the right to experience the essence of rich heritage, biodiversity and splendour of the complex.

The Raj Bhavan will be open for public viewing from January 1, 2022 so that they could explore the grandeur and architectural beauty of the premises, Prasad said.

He informed that the Raj Bhavan complex houses the statues of freedom fighters like Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel along with a 70-ft flag mast hoisting the National flag, medicinal plants farm and scenic beauty of the premises for visitors to appreciate. Arrangements for security measures in restricted areas and discussions over future prospects for the entertainment of the visitors are underway in coordination with concerned departments, the Governor said. The Raj Bhavan will be open for public viewing from January 1, 2022, between 10 am to 12 pm in the morning and between 2 pm to 4 pm in the evening.

There will be no entry fee for visit to the Raj Bhavan complex.

The Governor also announced a major reduction in the present protocol system for him.

He said that the practice of District Magistrates/Sub Divisional Magistrates and Superintendent of Police/Sub Divisional Police Officers accompanying the VIP convoy of the Governor has subsequently been discontinued forthwith in view of such a protocol having a bearing on the day to day functioning of the concerned officials thus causing inconvenience to the general public.

He said that the instructions have also been issued for the reduction in the number of vehicles in his convoy in order to avoid any kind of disturbance to public movement and traffic during his travel. Accordingly, the number of vehicles in the VIP carcade of the Governor will come down by 4-5 vehicles.

He said that this will not only reduce the unnecessary burden on the state exchequer by minimising fuel consumption but also aid in air pollution control.

The Governor urged the concerned the Magistrates and Police personnel to save their time for the service and welfare of the general public and adhere to the protocol adjustment and be present at the venue of any event as per standard protocol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021