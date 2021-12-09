Left Menu

Maharastra's first Omicron positive patient tests negative for COVID-19 says Civic official

A 33-year-old South Africa returnee, who was infected with Omicron four days ago, has been tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-12-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 20:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A 33-year-old South Africa returnee, who was infected with Omicron four days ago, has been tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday. Vijay Suryavanshi, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation Commissioner, said, "The first positive case of Omicron variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra, the 33-year-old mechanical engineer, has tested negative for COVID-19."

The Municipal Commissioner said that he has been discharged from the hospital and advised to remain home quarantine for seven days. The man was tested positive for Omicron variant, said the State Health Department on Saturday.

It was the first case of Omicron in Maharashtra and the fourth in the country.The man's sample was taken in Delhi which was genome sequenced at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The 33-yr-old passenger arrived in Mumbai on November 24 from Capetown, South Africa through Dubai and Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

