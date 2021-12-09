Accident at gas condensate pipeline in southwest Iran - Fars
A 10-inch gas condensate pipeline at the Parsian refinery in southwestern Iran exploded on Thursday, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported.
Fars said "there were no casualties, and rescue and operations forces are currently at the scene," following an accident in which an excavator hit the pipeline.
