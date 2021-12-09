Left Menu

Gen Rawat was a fine soldier, gentleman: Brigadier (retd.) Mahalingam

Stating that CDS General Bipin Rawat was a "freely moving General" and spoke with everyone irrespective of their ranks, Brigadier (Retd.) V Mahalingam condoled the death of Rawat and said his demise is "damaging and upsetting".

ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-12-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 20:57 IST
Gen Rawat was a fine soldier, gentleman: Brigadier (retd.) Mahalingam
Brigadier (Retd.) V Mahalingam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Stating that CDS General Bipin Rawat was a "freely moving General" and spoke with everyone irrespective of their ranks, Brigadier (Retd.) V Mahalingam condoled the death of Rawat and said his demise is "damaging and upsetting". Mahalingam said, "It's a tragedy as far as I am concerned. My wife was teaching both of his daughters in the Army Public School. We have met several times. Though I had several issues with him, which were professional, his demise is damaging and upsetting."

He further said, "General Bipin Rawat was very much involved in the restructuring of the armed forces. The Army, Navy and Air Force are the three separate entities. The restructuring that he was aiming at is to integrate them and make the structure capable of fighting an integrated battle in a digitised environment. His loss is going to affect us because the next man coming in going to take quite some time to get into the picture and it also depends whether he is in line with General Bipin Rawat's thinking or he is going to have a different approach to it. I wish he had stayed much longer and has settled the issue of restructuring the armed forces." Brig. Mahalingam said, "He was very considerate and a freely moving General. He spoke with everybody irrespective of his rank and was positive. He was a very fine soldier and a fine gentleman." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021