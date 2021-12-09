Iraqi minister says U.S. Oil stocks release is pressing prices, effect not big
Reuters | Bagdad | 09-12-2021
Iraq's oil minister said on Thursday that the release of U.S. oil stocks is pressing the price of crude, although the effect on markets is not huge.
He also said that OPEC was not targeting a specific price, but rather seeking to balance supply and demand.
