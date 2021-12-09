Left Menu

Pipeline blast at Iran gas refinery, no casualties - reports

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 09-12-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 21:24 IST
Pipeline blast at Iran gas refinery, no casualties - reports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

A gas condensate pipeline at a gas refinery in southwestern Iran exploded on Thursday after being hit by an excavator, but there were no casualties and the line was shut off, Iranian news agencies reported.

"There were no casualties and rescue and operations forces are at the scene of the accident and have cut off the line," state broadcaster IRIB quoted the Parsian refinery's head as saying. The semi-official Fars news agency carried a similar report.

It was not immediately clear if output was affected during a period of high demand for natural gas for heating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021