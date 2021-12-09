Left Menu

Punjab Education Minister condoles death of eminent Punjabi poet Fatehjit

Punjab Higher Education and Languages Minister Pargat Singh on Thursday condoled the demise of eminent Punjabi poet Fatehjit who passed away after a brief illness.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 09-12-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 21:45 IST
Punjab Education Minister condoles death of eminent Punjabi poet Fatehjit
Punjabi poet Fatehjit. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Higher Education and Languages Minister Pargat Singh on Thursday condoled the demise of eminent Punjabi poet Fatehjit who passed away after a brief illness. Fatehjit was 83 and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Recalling the role of the renowned poet, the Minister said that he was a pillar of progressive literature in the Doaba region. Pargat Singh called his books literary marvels and said that the literary creations of Fatehjit will always inspire new generations to excel in this field.

Condoling the death of the "great son of the soil", the Higher Education and Languages Minister prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to departed soul and strength to family members for bearing this irreparable loss. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021