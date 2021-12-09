Songs, sweets and scenes of joy at protest sites as 'victorious' farmers prepare to return home

The atmosphere is celebratory, the mood victorious. At the site of farmers' protest on Delhi borders, sweets are being distributed and slogans raised.

The farmers are preparing to go home after more than a year of protest during which they endured harsh Delhi winter, scorching summer, police pushback, the rampaging coronavirus pandemic and the persistent complaint that their agitation inconvenienced thousands of commuters daily.

''We are not sleeping tonight. We are going home victorious,'' Harinder Singh, a farmer at the Singhu Border, said on Thursday. Soon after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders Thursday announced that stir will be suspended and the farmers would go back home in a victory march on December 11, Singhu and Ghazipur border protest sites erupted into celebrations with farmers raising union flags, greeting each other on the success of their agitation and playing patriotic songs from their tractors. The SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, decided to suspend the long-drawn protest after the Centre agreed to consider their all other demands, days into the repeal of the three contentious farm laws. Chants of 'Jo Bole So Nihal' and other slogans underlining the jubilation rent the air as the protest reached the Thursday turning point. Sweets were distributed at both the protest sites and the farmers burst into slogans and raised impassioned cries to express their happiness.

At the Ghazipur border, they offered sweets also to the police personnel deployed at the protest site. They also took out a small march before some protesters prepared to go back to their homes.

''We were here for a cause and to protect farmers from the three farm laws. It was not that we enjoyed staying here at the road away from our families and having only basic facilities,'' said Chaudhary Shishupal, who is from Bareilly.

Surrounded by a small crowd of fellow protesters, BKU leader Gajendra Singh Yadav, also from Bareilly, said they were ready to move out but complete evacuation of border would take some time.

''We did not get any help from governments. Everything -- from food to water and other necessities of daily life -- was arranged here by us. We may need time to remove these temporary structures," he said.

Chaudhary Chhatarpal from Meerut said, "It was a successful protest and the government has accepted our demands. Now, we need to go back to our homes and fields that have been lying unattended due to our long absence because of the protest here." The BKU representatives who were looking logistics and coordination of protests at Ghazipur Border said heavy kitchen items and other machinery would start moving out from tonight itself.

''Many protesters who came here from nearby districts in Western Uttar Pradesh will also start moving out although formally eviction of the protest venue will start on December 11 as decided by our leaders,'' said one BKU member.

Many said they have developed friendship and close bonds with their fellow protesters, whom they did not even know before November 2020. They said they will also miss the place that hosted them for a year – the Ghazipur border. ''It will be difficult for some days to adjust to the change as we return home. Here, we used to spend time together with so many people who all will disperse to different places now,'' said Rajiv Balyan, a sugarcane farmer from Muzzafarnagar.

Back at the Singhu Border, some farmers have already began the process to dismantle their camps. ''My village is getting a door built of flowers to welcome us,'' said Surjeet Singh, 64, who hails from Hoshiarpur.

A farmer from Punjab's Moga who has been camping at Singhu border for the last one year said, ''We used to come here in groups of 15. Today, we are loading our things like fans, coolers and air conditioners. We will leave on December 11 after the victory march. ''We made Prime Minister Narendra Modi agree to our demands. Had he agreed earlier, almost 700 farmers would not have died during the movement. But we are happy that our struggle has borne fruit,'' he said.

Nirvair Singh, a 60-year-old protester from Punjab, said, ''We are going to celebrate our victory before we go back home.'' On November 19 too, sweets were distributed by several people at farmers' protest sites near Delhi border areas when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the government had decided to repeal the three farm laws.

The farmers had been protesting at Delhi's borders since late November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee MSP for crops.

The SKM leaders have said that they will again meet on January 15 to see if the government has fulfilled their demands.

On Thursday, the SKM received a Central government signed letter where it agreed to consider their pending demands, including withdrawal of cases against farmers and form a committee on minimum support price (MSP).

