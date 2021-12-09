'Congress misled people during farmers' stir': Chautalas

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), a part of the ruling alliance here, on Thursday attacked the Congress for "vitiating atmosphere" during the farmers' stir and misleading people. Addressing a public gathering in Jhajjar on 'Jan Sarokar Divas' to mark JJP's third foundation day, party leaders attacked former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as well.

JJP chief Ajay Chautala, who is father of Dushyant Chautala, the deputy chief minister in the government, said Congress used to mislead people during the stir and claim "We (JJP leaders) cannot enter villages". "What does presence of thousands of people here today show Mr Hooda?" Ajay said indicating the presence of people in the gathering.

Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat areas are considered traditional stronghold of the Hoodas. JJP came into existence on December 9, 2018 after a split in Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). The other faction is led by Ajay's brother Abhay Chautala.

"Everyone knows how circumstances were created forcing (former Haryana Congress chief) Ashok Tanwar, a leader from Dalit community, to leave the party. Everyone knows what your attitude is towards your other party leader Kumari Selja," Ajay Chautala said.

Dushyant Chautala alleged that during the farmers' agitation, Congress made every effort to vitiate the atmosphere in the state, but people displayed forbearance.

With Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday announcing the suspension of its over a yearlong agitation, Dushyant thanked the Prime Minister for repealing the farm laws.

"Prime Minister took a decision which touched every citizen's heart," he said.

His father attacked Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda for allegedly saying if there were Congress government in the state the airport in UP's Jewar would have been built in Haryana. "What stopped them from bringing the project to the state when their party led governments in the state and at the centre?" he asked, adding it was his party's efforts which led to an airport coming to Hisar.

"We don't make hollow claims. What we say and what we promise in our manifesto, we deliver. More than 40 per cent of what we promised in our manifesto has been realised so far," he said.

Ajay also took a dig at his younger brother and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala, saying at the time of the split the parent party enjoyed a vote share of 23 per cent, which has now decimated.

He also expressed hope that his party will one day increase its vote share to 51 per cent from the current 17 per cent and will form a government in the state on its own. Currently, it shares power in the state with the BJP. Dushyant said the coalition government has taken a number of public welfare decisions in the last two years, which have benefited people.

He also claimed that welfare schemes have been launched in the state that clear farmers' payment for their produce bought by the government within 72 hours.

Punjabi singer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh was also present at the event and addressed the gathering briefly.

