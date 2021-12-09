Success of farmers' stir ‘victory of democracy’, says Kejriwal

As farmers decided to end their stir against the three farm laws on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it as a ''historic success'' of the farmers' movement and "victory of democracy".

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, that had been leading anti-farm law protests at Delhi borders for over a year, earlier in the day decided to suspend the agitation.

It also announced that farmers will go back home on December 11 from the protest sites at Delhi borders.

"After the historic success of the farmers' movement, our farmer brothers will return to their homes, their villages, their fields after a year. The farmers of the country have taught the nation that an honest fight for rights always achieves its goal,'' the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Congratulations to the whole country on this victory of democracy,'' Kejriwal said.

Amid celebrations over the success of their year-long siege at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of Delhi, the farmer protesters on Thursday began preparations to return home.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, started protesting at Delhi border points from November 26 last year against the three farm laws now repealed by the Centre.

The SKM has also accepted government's assurances to their demands concerning legal guarantee of MSP of crops, compensation to the kin of farmers who died during the protest and withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the protest.

