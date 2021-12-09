Punjab CM Channi congratulates farmers for 'historic triumph'

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday congratulated farmers for the "historic triumph" of their stir against the Centre's farm laws.

"Warmest congratulations to all for historic triumph of the farmers' movement & coercing Centre Govt. to accept all demands of #farmers. The year-long protest signifies a historic victory for our democracy. It is vital to remember martyrs who laid their lives during this struggle," he said in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also congratulated the farmers for their "big victory".

"All farmer organisations are going back home. It is a big victory of the farmers of the country. I, on behalf of SAD, congratulate them," he said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, on Thursday decided to suspend the year-long farmers' movement against three contentious central farm laws and announced that farmers will go back home on December 11 from the protest sites on Delhi's borders.

The announcement came after the SKM, which is spearheading the movement, received a central government signed letter where it agreed to consider their pending demands, including withdrawal of cases against farmers and form a committee on minimum support price (MSP).

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, started protesting at Delhi border points on November 26 last year against the three farm laws, which have recently been repealed.

