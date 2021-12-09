Left Menu

Shiromani Akali Dal congratulates farmers after Centre accepts SKM's demands

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal congratulated the farmers after the government accepted their demands.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 23:18 IST
Harsimrat Kaur Badal, SAD MP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal congratulated the farmers after the government accepted their demands. Harsimrat said, "I congratulate the farmers on their victory today. But, 700 farmers lost their lives during their year-long protest against farm laws. We will always stand with and for the farmers."

SKM on Thursday said that they have received a letter from the government, which has approved their demands including a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price. On November 19, the government had repealed the three contentious farm laws and later, SKM had demanded to enact a law on MSP and financial compensation for over 700 farmers who died during the protest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

