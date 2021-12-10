Left Menu

White House warns Iran of 'additional measures' if diplomacy fails

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2021 01:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 01:34 IST
The White House on Thursday warned that it will take "additional measures" to block Iran's ability to earn revenue if diplomacy over the country's nuclear program fails.

"Given the ongoing advances in Iran's nuclear program, the president has asked his team to be prepared in the event that diplomacy fails and we must turn to other options," said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

"If diplomacy cannot get on track soon and if Iran's nuclear program continues to accelerate, then we will have no choice but to take additional measures to further restrict Iran's revenue-producing sectors."

