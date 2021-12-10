Left Menu

U.S. says will take a few days to judge Iran stance in nuclear talks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2021 01:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 01:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix
It will take a few days to judge whether Iran is showing flexibility in talks about Tehran and Washington resuming compliance with the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday.

"It will probably (be) another couple of days until we have sense of where the Iranians are in the context of the restart of this round and ... the flexibility that they may or may not be willing to show," Price said. Asked if Iran might be playing for time in the talks and seeking to exploit U.S. weakness, he said: "I can assure you that if the Iranian regime suspects the United States of weakness, they will be sorely surprised." (Reporting By Daphne Psaledakis, Arshad Mohammed and Mohammad Zarghan; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; editing by Diane Craft)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

